UPDATE – On Demolition of House on Victoria – It Is NOT a Heritage Home (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – An update on a June 2022 story where FVN learned that one home, which many thought was a heritage home on Victoria between Young and Nowell ( and next to the Chilliwack Alano Club) had that designation.

Nope. Heritage Chilliwack informed FVN about the lack of designation, in 2021.

That building was, for a time, a transition/halfway home for men in recovery.

Over the past couple of months, squatters and raccoons were running about.

The building next door was an antique furniture and collectables store and an auction house.

Around the corner on Young across from Community Central Park, another home, well past it’s prime is also slated for demo.

The house is being cleared of lead paint and rodent and racoon feces. The old auction building must be abated for asbestos, lead paint and other toxins.

Yes, needles have been found on the premises.

Once again, a thanks to Phoenix Demolition and Abatement for their information.

The house itself has been gutted and crews in hazmat suits have been seen going in and out of the house, removing debris.

September 2022

August 2022

August 2022