IIO Clears RCMP in Case of Man Jumping From Mission Bridge

Surrey/Mission – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has concluded investigation 2022-178 into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Mission.

Early in the morning (2:25AM) of July 16, 2022, police received a call regarding a man pacing in the northbound lanes midspan on the Mission Bridge.

While police were in attendance, the man began to climb over the railing. At the time, the officers were separated from his location by two lanes of traffic and two concrete dividers. The officers began to move towards him immediately, and one officer attempted to use a Conducted Energy Weapon, or ‘taser’, to stop the man from climbing over the railing but was unsuccessful. Although the officers tried to grab the man, they were unable to do so before he fell.

The man was subsequently found deceased, and medical information confirms that there were no injuries from any police use of force prior to death.

The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence – including information from the 911 call, medical records, and police information – and determined that police action did not play a role in the man’s tragic death.

The IIO investigation is now concluded. The BC Coroners Service independent investigation into the man’s death continues.