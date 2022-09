Abbotsfiord – We’re back with the Shred-a-Ton.

The Friends of the Abbotsford Libraries is once again having their annual shredding event on Saturday, September 24th from 10am-1pm in parking lot G behind The Bay at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

The cost is$10 for the 1st bag/box; $5 for each additional one.

The funds go to support programs and services at all 3 Abbotsford libraries.