Vancouver (BC Real Estate Association) – The British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) released its 2022 Third Quarter Housing Forecast Update today.

Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) residential sales in BC are forecast to decline 34.4 per cent from a record high 2021 to 81,900 units this year. In 2023, MLS® residential sales are forecast to fall an additional 5 per cent to 77,790 units.

