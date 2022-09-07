SurreyCares Community Foundation takes part in the new Fund for Gender Equality

Surrey – SurreyCares Community Foundation announced it will provide $40,000 to local organizations working to support women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse individuals working towards a future grounded in equity, inclusion and justice. The Fund is part of a partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, funded through the Government of Canada. SurreyCares Community Foundation is one of the local community foundations across Canada that are taking part.



“From a lack of representation in political and decision-making positions to increasing wage gaps and economic inequalities and alarming rates of gender-based violence, to name a few of the issues, it’s clear that we have work to do to advance gender equality in Surrey and across Canada,” said Christine Buttkus, Executive Director, SurreyCares Community Foundation. “To ensure just recovery and a more inclusive future, it is more pressing than ever to invest in women, girls, Two-Spirit people and gender-diverse people. We’re pleased to be taking part in this funding initiative, while also looking at systems-level change through our investment and institutional policies. We know the journey will be a long one but we’re committed to it.”

The Fund for Gender Equality is part of a five-year initiative to advance gender equality in Canada, led by a collaboration between participating community foundations, Community Foundations of Canada and the Equality Fund, with support from the Government of Canada.

“Women, girls, and gender-diverse people deserve to be free of barriers that prevent them from participating in social, economic, and political life. To tackle these barriers, our government has partnered with Community Foundations of Canada, Canadian Women’s Foundation, and Grand Challenges Canada to strengthen the feminist movement. Because we know that when we work together and share best practices, we’re making Canada a stronger and more equitable place for everyone.”



The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth



From October 3 to October 31, 2022, SurreyCares Community Foundation will begin accepting applications for funding from organizations at the “heart” of the women’s movement, with a focus on organizations that have demonstrated a long-term commitment to empowering women, girls, Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse people through their mission, activities, or partnerships. Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to pilot new initiatives, to address long-standing community needs, or to support a just recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. The initiatives themselves may touch on a wide range of areas that are affected by gender equality, including food insecurity, income inequality, racial injustice, domestic violence, and many more. In particular, the Fund will prioritize initiatives and organizations that are ‘self-led’—those that are led by the same groups that they focus on serving. Applications will be reviewed in November and it is expected that funding will be issued in January 2023. Charities and community organizations are invited to visit the foundation website for eligibility and application details.

“At Community Foundations of Canada, pursuing a future where everyone belongs is our purpose,” said Andrea Dicks, Community Foundations of Canada President. “A sense of belonging fosters community. From coast to coast to coast, advancing gender equality will ensure communities feel safe and supported. Investing in women, girls, Two-Spirit people and gender-diverse people is not just the right thing to do, it is the strategic choice. By funding organizations led by these communities or organizations that serve them, we can make an incredible impact. We’re grateful for the financial support from the Government of Canada and the leadership of local community foundations like [insert foundation name] who are taking part in these efforts.”