Spawning Season – Season of the Wild (Formally Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival) in the Harrison River Valley begins in Mid October – Prime Viewing Until Early January

Harrison – The Season of the Wild is a tribute to its predecessor the Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival. The Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival promoted and practiced safe bald eagle viewing for 25+ years.

While the Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival is no longer operating, their hard work and spirit lives on as organizers begin to bring back this event as a month long self-guided experience.

Every year, the salmon swim up the Harrison River and come to rest in our tributaries to lay their eggs. The spawning season typically begins mid October, with prime viewing October through early November. This event, along the cooling temperatures in the North, contribute to the large gathering of the Bald Eagles seen here in October – January; with the peak eagle viewing in November.

When the salmon come, the eagles want to feast!

2022 Harrison Season of the Wild

