Run for Hope – Fraser Canyon Hospital – Saturday October 1

Hope – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) and Auxiliary to the Fraser Canyon Hospital are hosting this year’s RUN FOR HOPE. The annual 5K Run/Walk loop starting and finishing at the Fraser Canyon Hospital is a great mix of road and trail along the Coquihalla river and through Thacker park that will please everyone of any age or ability that wishes to participate. Garrison Running Co. will again lead the run.

RUN FOR HOPE will be Saturday, October 1st starting at Fraser Canyon Hospital at 9 am, with registration starting at 8:00 am.

“The route is still absolutely stunning,” remarks Liz Harris, Executive Director of FVHCF. “We are happy to see that the trail along the Coquihalla has been repaired from last year’s flood damage. As we use the route not only because of the beauty but, because all types of abilities can do it. We have seen runners, dog walkers, strollers, and Garrison Running Co. will be guiding the participants. It is truly a fun event for the whole family.”

Pre-registration is available online at fvhcf.ca/runforhope, registration is $10 for each participant. This year there is an online pledge system to help participants raise funds.

Funds raised will go to support needed equipment for Fraser Canyon Hospital. For more information and to register for RUN FOR HOPE, please visit fvhcf.ca/runforhope/ or call the office at 1-877-661-0314.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. FVHCF serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.