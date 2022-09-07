Family Caregivers Series – Living with Dementia – Abbotsford Seminars in October

Abbotsford – National statistics suggest as many as 20 per cent of Abbotsford residents may have experience caring for someone living with dementia.

That means there’s a tremendous need locally for information to help people live well with dementia.

The free Family Caregiver Series, offered by the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C., helps fill that need. Coming to Abbotsford for four Mondays in October, it provides basic information about the disease for family members who are caring for a person living with dementia.

“We offer practical techniques and strategies that they can begin using immediately,” says Victoria Wilson, an Alzheimer Society of B.C. Support & Education Coordinator, First Link® for Abbotsford and the rest of the East Fraser region.

The workshop series help caregivers understand dementia and changes in communication and behaviour it can cause. Sessions also offer insight into planning for the future and building resilience for caregivers.

“The physical and psychological impact on family caregivers is considerable,” says Wilson.

Dementia is the medical term for a set of symptoms that are caused by illnesses affecting the brain. A survey done for the Alzheimer Society of Canada shows that one in five Canadians has experience caring for someone living with a form of dementia.

The Family Caregiver Series runs Mondays, October 3, 17, 24 and 31 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre, multipurpose room, 2499 McMillan Road. Pre-registration is required by contacting the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033. Deadline for registration is by Friday, September 16.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend. To learn more about the protocols, visit alzbc.org/COVID-safety.

If you are living with dementia or have questions about the disease, visit www.alzheimerbc.org and call the First Link® Dementia Helpline. Service is also available in Cantonese and Mandarin at 1-833-674-5007 or Punjabi at 1-833-674-5003.