Dancing with Eight Hands – The Bergmann Duo Returns to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 23 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The dynamic energy of the Bergmann Duo combines with the critically acclaimed Duo Turgeon in an inspirational show coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. On September 23, Marcel and Elizabeth Bergmann will return for their first show of the season in a dazzling concert that will celebrate the versatility of the piano in Dancing with Eight Hands.

With a programme centered on dance-inspired works, Dancing with Eight Hands features Latin-American music such as Lecuona’s Malagueña, Tangos by Astor Piazzolla as well as Weber’s elegant Invitation to the Dance. The intensity and energy that comes from the music they’ve selected is perfect for showing off the explosive talent these pianists have as they show what music is capable of when you put forty fingers to the keys of two pianos.

The relationship that the Duo Turgeon has with the Bergmann Duo will make for an exciting experience, “We get so much enjoyment out of playing when we’re all together that I’m really looking forward to the lightness and fun we’ll have with our audience.” Elizabeth continues, “You’ll get to see that not only do we have to communicate with our own partner, but then we have that extra communication that we have to have with the other couple at their piano.”

“Both of us are duos, and so we’re bringing them together, to create an ensemble called the Canadian Piano Quartet. The repertoire will be us doing a lot of transcriptions. We’ll be playing a lot of pieces that are well known as orchestral repertoires, but that have been transcribed for two pianos.” Elizabeth’s excitement for the upcoming performance is palpable. “There will be not only so much to listen to, but so much to watch, because there are two pianos and eight hands working together.”

Their energetic performance will be sure to enthrall and captivate you, and their wonderfully charismatic personalities will make you feel like you’re talking to an old friend. Dancing with Eight Hands will be an unforgettable concert that you won’t want to miss!

Dancing with Eight Hands is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $29, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Dancing with Eight Hands is generously sponsored by: the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack and the Province of British Columbia.