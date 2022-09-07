Chilliwack Councilor Jeff Shields To Make Re-Election Run October 15 – Stressing Physical Responsibility

Chilliwack – In August n chillTV, Chilliwack City Councilor Jeff Shields confirmed that he would run for a second term in the October 15 municipal election. This past Tuesdaym filed filed the fficial paper work. All Candidates must file by 4PM Friday September 9.

Here is his media andmission statement:

I am very pleased to announce that I will be running for re-election as councillor in the upcoming election. My decision to run four years ago was based on my passion to serve the city that has provided so much to me for so many years and nothing has changed since then. I am immensely proud of what has been accomplished over the last four years and I want to continue to build on that momentum. I came in with a strong resume that included over 25 years as a Chartered Accountant, CFO for a large family owned company that employs over two hundred people locally, and years of involvement in the community on various organizations and boards. Now I can add the experience, knowledge and skills developed over the past four years as a member of your City Council.

I want to add what an honour and privilege it has been to work with such a great team. Each of us came with our own individual strengths and we were able to work together as a cohesive group benefitting from the skillset brought by each member. Teamwork is and will always be the key to a successful council.

I still commit to the belief that a successful government needs to be fiscally responsible and I will continue to ensure we stay on that path by balancing priorities to maximize your tax dollars. We need to ensure other levels of government and their respective agencies come to the table to share in community initiatives and work with us. As the second fastest growing community in Canada, we also need to focus on responsible growth. Increased housing supply is important but first and foremost we cannot lose our identity as a community.

I believe I still have so much more to offer to Chilliwack and if you feel the same, I hope that you will support me on October 15 with your vote.