Chiefs Experiencing Delays With Season Ticket Cards

Chilliwack – Unfortunately due to unexpected production and shipping delays that our world continues to face, Chilliwack Chiefs season ticket cards will not be available in time for the exhibition games at the Coliseum this weekend.

1 – Download your e-tickets via the Showpass app. You would have received an email (September 6th) directly from Showpass.

2- Head to the Season Ticket Member Entrance (near the Elements Casino Box Office) near the main doors or the elevator entrance. Chilliwack Chiefs Staff will check you in.

Once tickets arrive Chilliwack Chiefs will send out further communications. Ticket cards and parking passes will then be held at the office for pick up and/or will be available at the home opener.