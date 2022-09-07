Alzheimer Society of BC Free Accessing Services Workshop in Abbotsford – Wednesday September 14

Abbotsford – Supporting a person living with dementia who is living at home requires caregivers to get support and to navigate the health-care system.

People can’t travel the dementia journey alone, says the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C.

To help the many Abbotsford family caregivers on their journey, the Society brings its free Accessing Services workshop to the area on Wednesday, September 14. It is designed for residents who are supporting a person living with dementia at home.

The session will explain community supports available to those caring for someone living with dementia, such as home care and adult day programs. Participants will also learn how to address challenges and work with health-care providers.

Accessing Services runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Clearbrook Library meeting room, 32320 George Ferguson Way. Pre-registration is required by contacting the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend. To learn more about the protocols, visit alzbc.org/COVID-safety.

If you are living with dementia or have questions about the disease, visit www.alzheimerbc.org and call the First Link® Dementia Helpline. Service is also available in Cantonese and Mandarin at 1-833-674-5007 or Punjabi at 1-833-674-5003.