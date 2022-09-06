UPDATE – Visitors Got The Labour Day Message – Park Legally Or Be Towed

Cultus Lake – UPDATE – Fraser Valley Regional District had put out the blunt warning.

Visiting Cultus Lake on Labour Day long weekend?

Be advised that cars parked illegally along the lakeside on Columbia Valley Highway may be towed September 3-5.

Message received.

FVRD Electoral Area H. Columbia Valley, Cultus Lake, Lindell Beach. Director Taryn Dixon told FVN:

It worked well. The tow truck and RCMP did patrol up and down the road. Any cars that were parked illegally, noticed the tow truck and they returned to their vehicles and drove off. The RCMP and Tow Truck operator did also speak with people. I know it was a quieter weekend because of the weather and end of season but I also think that people coming up did notice the tow lot, the tow truck and the additional patrols. They may have also caught some of the media threads indicating things were going to be different . Our team will meet this fall, review , make requests to the province for additional funding and make plans for next season. I really do think this past weekend was a good start. Super thankful for the support of Reliable Towing, RCMP , CLPB, FVRD,BC Parks, MOTI and Kelli Paddon MLA

From the September 3 ORIGINAL STORY –

Learn where to find designated parking at Cultus Lake here: http://ow.ly/JMYB50KuT5m

Paid parking is in effect year-round in all Cultus Lake Park public parking areas:

Lot A: West Side

Lot B: Main Beach

Lot C: located at the Marina

Lot D: located behind the Waterpark

Oak Street Park

Plaza Day Use Parking

Oversized parking is available at Lot B