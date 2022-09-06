UPDATE – Tuesday Sept 6 – Heather Lake Wildfire/Manning Park

Manning Park -(Wildfire BC) – September 5 UPDATE – The Heather Lake wildfire has resulted in the immediate closure and evacuation order for a number of trails and facilities south of highway 3. These include the Monument 78 and 83 trails, the Pacific Crest trail, the East and West Similkameen trails, the Windy Joe trail and the Frosty Mountain trail from the PCT to the Frosty Mountain junction, as well as Monument 78 and the PCT backcountry campgrounds and the Windy Joe lookout. Please do not enter closed areas, and remain vigilant in areas of alert. This wildfire is also resulting in dense smoke, especially East of Manning Park Resort.

The size is now 1,900.0 hectares (estimated) and remains “out of control”

In the interest of public safety, BC Parks is providing this notice to visitors. Wildfire crews are actively monitoring and may be working in the is area. In the event of changing wildfire conditions, visitors in this park may receive limited notice to evacuate.

Retrieve up-to-date wildfire information from the official sources, such as the BC Wildfire Service, the local Regional District, and Drive BC.

Heather Lake Wildfire/Manning Park Sept 5 /2022 BC Wildfire Service