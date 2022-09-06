Two Arrests In Attempted Labour Day Weekend Abduction Attempt on Elk View / Ryder Lake

Chilliwack/Ryder Lake – Two arrests have been made following an attempted abduction in the Ryder Lake Area.

On Sunday morning (@9:15AM September 4th, 2022), Chilliwack RCMP received a report of an attempted abduction in progress in the 47000 block of Elk View Road in Chilliwack.

Witnesses reported a fight involving two men and a woman and that one man was attempting to force the other man inside the trunk of a vehicle. The victim was able to escape and fled on foot.

Chilliwack RCMP located the individuals and vehicles involved and subsequently arrested a 29 year old woman and a 37 year old man in connection with this attempted abduction. “It is important to note that this was a targeted incident and that the parties involved were known to one another,” says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “The 911 calls received from witnesses and the video footage they provided of the incident were key to this investigation.”

Investigation into this incident continues. The 37 year old man was held in custody and is expected to make his next appearance in court on September 7th, 2022. The 29 year old woman has been released from police custody awaiting her first appearance in court which is scheduled for November 15, 2022.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage that has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Section at 604-792-4611.

chillTV’s crew took this photo during the initial investigation.