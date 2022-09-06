elxn2022 – Mail Ballot Voting Packages Can Now Be Requested for 2022 Local Election

Chilliwack – Anyone who is eligible to vote in the upcoming local election may request a mail ballot package online at chilliwack.com/mailballot. Requests for mail ballot packages must be completed online by October 13, 2022 at 2 pm. If you require assistance, please call the City’s Corporate Services Department at 604.793.2986.

Once registered to vote by mail, you will be given directions on how to receive the mail ballot package along with instructions on how to complete and return a ballot. When registering online, you may wish to authorize someone to pick-up your ballot package. This appointment requires the individual’s full name and address. At the time of pick up, the appointee must provide two pieces of ID, with at least one with photo ID. Their full name and address must match the information provided upon registration.

Completed ballots can be returned by mail to City Hall (8550 Young Road), dropped off at City Hall reception during regular business hours, or dropped off at City Hall’s 24/7 drop box, up to and including 8 pm on General Voting Day. It is the voter’s responsibility to ensure their ballot is returned on time. Ballots received after 8 pm on October 15, 2022 will not be counted. Due to the potential for postal delays, residents are encouraged to drop off their ballots at City Hall.

If you are not completing a mail ballot, eligible voters are encouraged to vote at a voting place on General Voting Day, Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8 am to 8 pm, or at one of the Advanced Voting Opportunities on Wednesday, October 5 or October 12, 2022, from 8 am to 8 pm at the Landing Sports Centre (45530 Spadina Avenue).

Please note, voting places will not accept mail ballots. Mail ballots can be mailed or dropped off to City Hall only. For more information about the 2022 General Local Election, please visit chilliwack.com/elections.