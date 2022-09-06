Back to School and the Fines for Speeding Through a School Zone are Hefty

Fraser Valley – By the numbers, if you obey the traffic signs and speed limits in school zones, you’re fine.

If not…

In Chilliwack, the speed limit in school zones is 30 km/h on school days from 7:30AM to 5:00PM.

In Abbotsford, the morning start time is 8AM to 5PM.

In a school or playground zone, speeding tickets range from $196 to $253.

ICBC data shows that every year, an average of 370 children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling in B.C. Of those injuries, 66 occur in school and playground zones.

AND be mindful of school buses. When the lights are flashing and the stop sign is up, YOU CAN NOT PASS THE BUS.

School Zone Chilliwack 2022/FVN