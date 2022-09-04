Valley Huskers Beat Langley in First Ever Cascade Cup – 23-22 (VIDEO)

Langley – The first ever Cascade Cup went Saturday night at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley. This event has been a long time coming for the BCFC and the teams did not disappoint.

The Huskers won 23-22.

Huskers are now 4-2 and the Rams are having a tough season at 2-4.

The Huskers are on the road for the entire month of September. Next up is a ferry road trip to Nanaimo to play the 1-5 Vancouver Island Raiders on Saturday September 10.

chillTV’s Jillian McCaughan caught the last few seconds on video and provided pictures: