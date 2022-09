Chilliwack Lake Park – As of 4PM Saturday, there is a Closure of Sxótsaqel/Chilliwack Lake Park Due to Wildfire Activity.

From Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department: Heads up to all visitors and residents of our Valley. this closure is due to wildfires burning in close proximity to the border on the US side. These fires have also been a contributor to all the smoke lately. Please report all wildfires by dialing 911 or *5555 on your cell phone

BC Wildfire Interactive Map link

BC Parks Link

