Visitors to Manning Park Told to Leave as Wildfire From US Crosses Into the Area

Manning Park (with files from CTV) – The worst case scenario for the Labour Day Long Weekend. Lighting strikes that started the Heather Lake Wildfire in Washington State’s Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest have now affected Manning Park in BC.

The fire started August 21 and now charred over 400 hectares.

Smoke has drifted into the Eastern Fraser Valley over Chilliwack Lake and Cultus Lake.

The fire and smoke has choked the park and CTV reports that Wildfire BC advises campers and victors to get out.

From BC Wildfire Service:

The Heather Lake wildfire crossed the Canada/US border yesterday and is estimated at 400 hectares.

The fire is exhibiting aggressive fire behaviour but is not currently threatening any communities, infrastructure or Highway 3.



A BCWS Incident Management Team, along with a Type 1 Structure Protection Unit, have been deployed to the incident. BC Parks and BC Wildfire staff continue to assess and monitor the fire.



For information on current area restrictions, evacuation orders and alerts relating to this wildfire, go to www.bcparks.ca.



Local area residents will experience wildfire smoke over the next few days and are encouraged to contact BC Environment for updated air quality advisories or visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air/air-quality/air-advisories.

Wildfires of Note

Heather Lake (V11746)

Last updated: Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM (4.4 hours ago)

Location: E.C. Manning Park

Discovered: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Size: 400.0 hectares (estimated)

Status: Active

This fire is burning Out of Control.

Interface: This is not an interface fire.

The Heather Lake Fire originated in the United States in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest and has crossed the border into the E.C. Manning Provincial Park. The fire is exhibiting aggressive fire behavior and is highly visible from Highway 3. At this time, no structures or Highway 3 are immediately threatened.



The BC Wildfire Service is working collaboratively with the US Forest Service and BC Parks to manage this incident. For more information on this fire, visit www.bcparks.ca.

Cause: Lightning

This fire is suspected to be naturally caused by lightning.

Resources

An Incident Management Team and a Type 1 Structure Protection Unit have been deployed to this incident.