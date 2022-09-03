More Stats Prove the Hot Point – August 2022 WAS the Hottest Month Ever for Chilliwack

Fraser Valley/Vancouver (Roger Pannett / Environment Canada, Mark Madryga Global Weather) – From Roger Pannett / Environment Canada, who thanks Global’s Mark Madryga for the stats.

Vancouver experienced the 2nd hottest of any month, after July 1958.

FYI ,here in Chillwack, the hottest months as reported by mean temperatures are:-

1st . August 2022 @ 22.65 C

2nd .July 2015 @ 22.17 C

3 rd .July 2018 @ 22.09 C

4th. August 2017 @ 21.78 C.

5th. July 1958 @ 21.7 C

(The mean temperature during June 2021 , the record breaking heat dome month ,was 20.56 C .)