Earl Storey Takes Second Shot at Abbotsford School Trustee

Abbotsford – While Earl Storey was not sucessful in his first bid to become an Abbotsford School Trustee in 2018, he will run again in 2022.

The Municipal Election is October 15.

From his media release:

This isn’t Storey’s first time around. In 2018, he took his initial run as school trustee candidate. While he didn’t win a spot on the board 4 years ago, he believes it was a successful run. Storey finished 10th in the voting out of 17 candidates (top seven in voting win). His name was checked off on 25.6% of ballots cast (8,514 votes from the 33,182 ballots).

Also, out of all the candidates, he received the highest number of individual donors to his campaign, which is a testament to the faith the community has in him.

He’s running under a “Parent’s Choice” banner because he believes parents need to have their voices heard once again in the classrooms. He believes the decision- making-reins need to be handed back to the parents.

Storey has nearly 40 years of business experience in Abbotsford. He’s currently an account manager at B.A. Robinson, and has served as an associate member and past board member of the Fraser Valley chapter of the Mechanical Contractors Association (FVMCA).

Community involvement has been a large part of Storey’s life since he and his wife moved here 38 years ago.

Over the years, he’s volunteered in several capacities, including coaching in Abbotsford Minor Hockey and supporting young adults entering the workforce.

He’s also coordinated dozens of golf tournaments and supported the Abbotsford food bank through the FVMCA.

Storey currently volunteers at his local church, where he runs a weekly prayer meeting. He’s also involved in supporting the West Coast Water Protectors of the

BC Metis Federation (BCMF). Additionally, he’s a board member of Abbotsford Electoral District Associations (EDA) for the Conservative Party of Canada. He was

voted in back in 2021.

He has spoken with many parents who have real concerns that they’re being left out of what’s happening in their child’s classroom. Many believe there’s not

enough transparency between the school system and the parents, and feel like their voices aren’t being heard.

Storey’s goal is to help make their voices heard and support their freedom to choose what’s best for their children when it comes to their education.

Storey is a strong supporter of parental participation at all levels of education. He believes parents remain the strongest influence as primary educators and

advocates for their children.

2018 Abbotsford Municipal Election results/CivicInfo BC