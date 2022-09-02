UPDATE – AbbyPD Investigating Stabbing on 1900 block of McCallum Road – Now Homicide Investigation -Suspect Arrested

Abbotsford – SEPTEMBER 2 UPDATE – On the afternoon of September 1st, 2022, (@5:47PM), Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to the 1900 block of McCallum Road for a reported stabbing at a residence.

Upon arrival, AbbyPD Patrol members located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to the hospital, where he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

The case is in the preliminary stages of this investigation, with investigators attempting to establish a motive and to determine if the suspect and victim knew each other. The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit will be transitioning this investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and further updates will be provided by the IHIT Media team.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

AbbyPD file 2022-36319

SEPTEMBER 1 ORIGINAL STORY – AbbyPD went to the scene in the 1900 block of McCallum Road for a reported stabbing.

This happened around 7PM Thursday evening. FVN has learned that this is the Balsam Apartments at 1968 McCallum Road at Marshall.

There is a large police presence in the area.

The victim has been transported to hospital in serious condition.

A suspect is in police custody.

The scene is secure.

More info as it becomes available.