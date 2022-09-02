Abbotsford – From City of Abbotsford – City Hall, Road Closure Alert – Sunday, September 4th from 9am to 5pm for the Nagar Kirtan Procession in West Abbotsford.



The Nagar Kirtan is an annual tradition in the Sikh community. The procession route runs along a residential area in West Abbotsford inviting community members to take part, watch the procession and enjoy free food/snacks!



Transit to and from the event is encouraged. For more details about this event and transit options, please visit abbotsford.ca as well as view the route plan and transit schedule in the carousal of images.