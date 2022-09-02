Skip to content

Road Closure Alert – Sunday, September 4th from 9am to 5pm for the Nagar Kirtan Procession in West Abbotsford

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Road Closure Alert – Sunday, September 4th from 9am to 5pm for the Nagar Kirtan Procession in West Abbotsford

Abbotsford – From City of Abbotsford – City Hall, Road Closure Alert – Sunday, September 4th from 9am to 5pm for the Nagar Kirtan Procession in West Abbotsford.

The Nagar Kirtan is an annual tradition in the Sikh community. The procession route runs along a residential area in West Abbotsford inviting community members to take part, watch the procession and enjoy free food/snacks!

Transit to and from the event is encouraged. For more details about this event and transit options, please visit abbotsford.ca as well as view the route plan and transit schedule in the carousal of images.

Share This:

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts