RCMP Investigating Indecent Acts In Front of Children at Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – Chilliwack RCMP is investigating two disturbing incidents, which occurred at Cultus Lake earlier this week.

At approximately 9pm on Tuesday, August 30th, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a suspicious occurrence after two children who had been playing at Cultus Lake Elementary reported that they were approached by a male who asked them for directions and then proceeded to touch his groin region through his pants. The children felt uncomfortable and ran for help. Police attended and conducted extensive patrols of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

During the investigation, police were advised of another incident that occurred the previous evening (Monday August 29), which had not been reported to police. A witness advised that a male matching the same description had exposed himself and committed an indecent act at approximately 11pm in the area of First Avenue near Hemlock Street in Cultus Lake.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Approximately 20 to 25 years old

Dark shoulder length hair

Approximately 5 ft 9 to 6 ft tall

Thin build

Anyone who may have information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.