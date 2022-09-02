David Swankey To Seek Second Term as Chilliwack School Trustee

Chilliwack – David Swankey will seek a second term as Chilliwack School Trustee. First elected in 2018, there were concerns that he may have been spreading himself thin in that campaign as, at the time, he was also managing Sam Waddington’s Mayoral run.

That is not the case in 2022.

Swankey finished fifth in 2018.

From his media release:

Incumbent school trustee David Swankey formally announced his campaign for a second term on the Chilliwack School Board. “A robust and locally accountable public education system is essential to the health of our community” stated Swankey. “It’s been a privilege to serve Chilliwack over the past four years and I’m asking you to put your trust in me again this fall”.

Swankey’s platform looks to new opportunities in early learning and intervention, continued investment in equity-based strategies to close student achievement gaps, and a maintained focus on improving and expanding district infrastructure. “Each plank is an essential part of the district’s future success”

Elected as a first-time candidate in 2018, Mr. Swankey has been an active member of the board, taking on several different roles and responsibilities. Through the entirety of his term, he has served as both chair for the District Education Policy Advisory Committee and liaison to the Districts’ Parent Advisory Committee.

A district parent and father of two, David empathized with those who have been frustrated by the board at different points over the past term. “Whether you are invested in the district as a parent or guardian, an employee, a partner, or a constituent, there is a shared frustration with the acrimony at the board table. My promise is to continue the same humble approach of being capable, collaborative, and kind, treating every discussion with respect”.

Beyond his role with the Chilliwack School District Mr. Swankey has contributed to the work of the BC School Trustees Association (BCSTA), currently serving as chair to the BCSTA Legislative Committee and as Vice President for member boards in the Fraser Valley Region. More recently, he has had the opportunity to contribute to the Ministry of Education’s Framework Review, aimed at improving outcomes for students. “Contributing to and learning from successes elsewhere in our province is essential to our on-going growth and improvement in Chilliwack”. Swankey also supports the work of several other boards, most notably as Vice Chair for the Fraser Valley Child Development Centre and as Co-Chair for Cycle Chilliwack.

