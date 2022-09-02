chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 1, 2022 – Councillor’s Corner Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove plus Interview: Steve Roukema, Executive Director, Chilliwack Restorative Justice (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 1, 2022 – Councillor’s Corner Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove plus Interview: Steve Roukema, Executive Director, Chilliwack Restorative Justice.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• The Municipal Election Campaign; andidates start filing paperwork.
• Tow Trucks waiting for illegal parkers at Cultus Lake during Labour Day weekend.
• An infant in Barriere dies waiting for an ambulance. The local reaction.
AND
• Huskers and the Rams clash in the first ever Cascade Cup!
PLUS…
Councillor’s Corner Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove
Interview: Steve Roukema, Executive Director, Chilliwack Restorative Justice
SPECIAL THANKS to guest Sportscast Anchor, Steve Croner who has ‘stepped up to the plate’ (see how we did that – a sports reference) during Josh Bohr’s vacation absence.
News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Steve Corner
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™