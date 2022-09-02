Be Aware of School Zones Now Before First Day Back At Class

Fraser Valley – As teachers, parents and students prepare to begin another school year, the UFVRD RCMP want to remind everyone of some important safety tips.

Chilliwack RCMP would like to remind the community that; in Chilliwack, school zone speed limits of 30 km/hr are in effect on school days from 7:30 am until 5pm where posted, whereas in other UFVRD communities, school zones don’t start until 8am. Please be mindful of what time school zones start in your community.

The first week of school is an exciting time for students, parents and teachers alike. We want to remind motorists that school is back in session and that school zones are once again in effect. We urge drivers to be cautious and to remain watchful for children on the roadways. Speeding through school zones and not stopping for school buses are dangerous and illegal driving behaviours. The RCMP, together with our partners from SpeedWatch, Safer City and ICBC, will be in various locations throughout the community ensuring that drivers are slowing down and our students are safe, says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the UFVRD.

The first week of school is a great opportunity for drivers, parents and students alike to review the following safety tips:

Drivers:

Obey speed limits. Slow down and be extra cautious when approaching school zones.

Do not park inside or over a designated crosswalk.

Do not pass a stopped vehicle that is allowing pedestrians to cross the street.

When approaching a school bus with its lights flashing and its stop sign extended, drivers in both lanes of traffic must come to a complete stop until the bus driver has turned off the lights and retracted the stop sign.

Parents and caregivers:

Talk to your children about road safety.

Avoid dropping your child off for school on the opposite side of the street from their school. If this is unavoidable, make sure your child knows how to cross the street safely at the nearest designated crosswalk.

Avoid double-parking by stopping and/or unloading in non-designated parking/drop-off zones.

Students: