Provincial Age-Friendly Grants for Seniors in Various Communities Including Abbotsford

Victoria/Abbotsford – To support seniors in leading active and independent lives, $500,000 in grants for age-friendly assessments, planning and projects have been awarded to 25 communities in B.C., including four Indigenous communities.

An age-friendly community is one that ensures senior residents live active, inclusive, socially engaged and independent lives.

37 local and Indigenous governments submitted applications for:

Stream 1 grants for as much as $25,000 for age-friendly assessments and action plans; or

Stream 2 grants for as much as $15,000 for age-friendly projects.

The Age-friendly Communities Grant Program focuses on equity, sustainability and multi-sector partnerships. Some examples of programs popular with communities are related to housing, climate and emergency plans for a diverse population of seniors, gathering spaces for seniors and Elders, and inclusive physical activity and social programming.

Age-friendly projects – $15,000 each includes the City of Abbotsford – Cultural Sports and Activities Exchange.

For more information about the Age-friendly Communities Grant program, visit: bchealthycommunities.ca/programs/age-friendly-communities