Tuesday August 30, 2022, Produced Chilliwack’s Ninth & Tenth High Temperature Records for August 2022 – And the Drought Continues

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett Environment Canada) – Tuesday August 30, 2022 produced Chilliwack’s Ninth & Tenth High Temperature Records for August 2022.

August 30/22, the record high max 34.2 C (+12.1 C). The previous record max 32.2 C in 1918!

With an overnight low at 16.4 C ( +6.0 C ) record high mean at 25.3 C (+9.0 C ) . The previous record high mean 24.5 C in 1974

Day 44 of drought! ( Only 6.8 mm on August 3rd, 2022. The average rainfall for August is 64.8 mm on 9 days.)

There is the potential for another record on Wednesday August 31.