Korky Neufeld Vying For Fifth Term as Abbotsford School Trustee

Abbotsford – Korky Neufeld will be seeking his 5th term as Trustee of Abbotsford School District.

His media release states:

Even after completing 13 years on the Board Korky believes he can contribute valuable input to important decisions such as strategic direction, succession planning and educational opportunities for all students in this next term.

“If you know me at all, you know that I am pro parent & guardian. Educators do not know what is best for your child without a parent’s direct involvement. As we continue to develop open and transparent communication between teacher, student and parent, administrators and parents, and District and the home can we ensure parents will have the confidence they need as they entrust their children into our care during these important formative years.

These past few years have been challenging for all of us and these challenges have brought opportunities of how we can deliver education effectively in different ways that meet the varying needs of students and families.

On October 15th I am asking you to put your trust in me again to serve the educational needs of students and families in Abbotsford!”

Website (Bio and Platform):Neufeld4Trustee.ca

Contact: Korkyneuf@gmail.com