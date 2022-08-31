Chilliwack Based Petition Started to Spotlight Paramedics Shortage

Chilliwack – A Chilliwack health care worker, Shelley Georzen has started a petition to spotlight the paramedics shortage in the Province as well as the stress work load and pay scale.

Ambulance Paramedics of BC are in crisis and need your help. Our province is short 1,000 paramedics with 25% of full time positions unfilled. The wages for paramedics are 1/3 less then fire or police. Paid on call especially in rural areas is $2 an hour.

The President of APBC is sounding the alarm as a baby died last weekend after a delayed response.

Paramedics are begging the general public to fight for them. They save our lives every day but it is coming at a huge cost……We need you to speak up for our Ambulance professionals and make change happen.

We can’t live without our paramedics.

This petition was organized after an infant in Barriere recently died waiting for an ambulance.