Taryn Dixon Seeking a Third Term as Regional District Director for Area H (Cultus Lake, Columbia Valley)

Columbia Valley/Cultus Lake – Taryn Dixon will seek a Third Term as Regional District Director for Area H. (Cultus Lake, Columbia Valley).

Dixon stated, “I am grateful for the support that the people of Cultus Lake, Lindell Beach, Soowahlie First Nation and Columbia Valley have given me over the past 8 years, and I wish to continue to be a strong advocate on their behalf. My ability to forge strong relationships with the community and the province, has aided our community in securing funding for projects in Area H. Completing another section of the Lakeside Trail has been a highlight”

She has also worked with the Cultus Lake Water Safety group which installed buoys around the lake, making it safer for all users

Health and protection of the lake is a priority for Dixon. During her term she has worked closely with Cultus Lake Aquatic Stewardship Strategy (CLASS) on projects intended to promote the health of the lake. “All partners must work together to ensure long term sustainability for generations to come,” Dixon stated. Her work with CLASS has been educational and fulfilling and will continue to be a passion of hers. She will continue to use her voice to ensure that the province prioritizes the protection of Cultus Lake.

Taryn and her husband Ron have lived in Area H for 35 years where they raised their two sons. Herbackground in educational administration has provided her with knowledge and leadership opportunities, that have served her well as Area H Director. Dixon has used her extensive training and skills in communication, relationship building, problem solving and conflict resolution to be a strong advocate for the residents of Electoral Area H.

Dixon said, “I am grateful for the work I have been able to do in partnership with Cultus Lake Park Board, Soowahlie First Nation and other community groups. We have accomplished much, and I would be humbled to continue this great work.”

