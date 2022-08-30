Province Spending $60M (One Time Funding) for Help Parents and Students with School Supplies, Meals for the Coming School Year – $1.9M for Abby, $1.5 for Chilliwack

Victoria/Chilliwack – The Province has laid out funds in their attempt to make back-to-school more affordable for students and their families who are struggling with rising costs of living due to global inflation.

Through the Student and Family Affordability Fund, $60 million will help school districts make sure students are fed and have the school supplies they need to be successful this year.

The one-time funding will be provided directly to school districts to help them expand school meal programs, make sure students have the school supplies they need and cover any additional fees so that students in need can take part in activities, such as field trips.

Districts will work with with parent advisory councils and school communities, as well as local First Nations and other Indigenous organizations, regarding local priorities that will best meet the needs of diverse student populations.

In addition to the $60 million for school districts, $3.8 million will be provided through the Federation of Independent School Associations (FISA) to support families struggling with increasing costs and that access education through independent school authorities.

Fraser Cascade receives $250,000, Abbotsford $1.9M and Chilliwack $1.5M.

BC Teachers Federation Past President Teri Mooring and former Vancouver School Trustee Patti Bacchus were not happy that the funding also goes to private schools.

Let’s not forget about the tax write-offs for parents who choose to send their children to private schools. — Teri Mooring (@TeriMooring) August 29, 2022

Chilliwack-Kent MLA posted to social media: Families in #ChilliwackKent & across B.C. are feeling the effects of inflation on their daily costs, including groceries, school supplies and other expenses.That’s why we’re providing $60M in funding for school districts to make back-to-school more affordable for students and their families:

school meal programs

school supplies

activities like field trips



