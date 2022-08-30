Chilliwack RCMP Want to Speak with Three Children Playing at Portage Park on Friday Evening After Suspicious Occurrence – A 21 Year Old Suspect Arrested and Released

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is wishing to speak with three children who were playing at Portage Park on Friday evening. At approximately 7:30 pm on Friday, August 26, 2022, the Chilliwack RCMP were called to the area of Portage Park after receiving information that a man reportedly approached two young boys in the park and threatened to assault them.

A young girl, who witnessed the altercation, ran to a nearby residence where she asked an adult to call 911.

Police attended and arrested a 21 year old male. Unfortunately, police were unable to speak tothe children involved, as they had already left the area.

The man has since been released from police custody pending further investigation. Of note, the man involved in Friday’s incident at Portage Park is not believed to be related to a previous report of suspicious activity on Cedar Creek Drive.

“Chilliwack RCMP commend the young girl who did the right thing by seeking help from a responsible adult, “says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “We are now trying to identify and speak with the two young boys who were approached in Portage Park last Friday evening as well as the young girl who ran for help. Speaking with these children is key to our investigation and will assist in our pursuit of criminal charges.”The boys are described as approximately eight to ten years old. It is possible that they had a skateboard and a scooter and departed toward Menzies Street. The girl is approximately eight years old.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.