BREAKING – Following Talks with PSA, BCGEU Stands Down Job Action in BC Public Service – Liquor and Cannabis Stores Will Feel Immediate Effect

Burnaby – Following a return to the bargaining table, the BCGEU’s Public Service Bargaining Committee has stood down job action at BC Public Service worksites as a sign of good faith.

The committee returned to the bargaining table with the BC Public Service Agency (PSA) last Thursday and has made significant progress. The two sides will continue to meet throughout the week, hoping to finalize a tentative agreement.

The union’s overtime ban has ended – effective immediately – and preparations are underway to stand down picket lines at BC Liquor Distribution Branch locations.

This action affected stocking in BC Liquor and Cannabis stores. That should ease in the next few days.

The two parties’ media and member communications blackout will continue.