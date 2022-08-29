Vedder Rotary Trail Temporarily Closed from August 30 – September 14 – Flood Mitigation

Chilliwack – Portions of the Vedder Rotary Trail network will be temporarily closed from August 30 – September 14 while flood mitigation gravel removal is underway.

Heavy equipment and gravel trucks will be working in the area. For your safety, please respect trail closures and do not enter work zones.

Trails Closed from August 30 – September 14:

Vedder Rotary Trail North between the train bridge and Hopedale parking lot The Vedder Rotary Trail North from the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve to the North Dyke Trail will temporarily become an out-and-back trail only

Vedder North Dyke Trail between the Keith Wilson Bridge and the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve

Vedder South Dyke Trail between the Keith Wilson Bridge and No. 3 Road

View a map of the closures here.