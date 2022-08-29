Valley Huskers First Annual Cascade Cup – Saturday September 3 at McLeod Stadium in Langley

Langley/Chilliwack – The First Annual Cascade Cup is this weekend at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley. Everyone knows this Fraser Valley rivalry should have had a cup game a long time ago, so better late than never.

The Cascade Cup will take place every September long weekend and alternate home fields every year. The The Valley Huskers Football Club start off this new tradition taking on a Langley Rams team that will absolutely be looking to avenge the loss the Huskers handed them earlier in the season. Should be a good game. Come on out to cheer on your The Valley Huskers Football Club.

Saturday September 3rd

4pm kick off

@langleyrams McLeod Athletic Park