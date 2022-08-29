UPDATE – Friday Stabbing at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Abbotsford – Social media lit up around 6:30 PM Friday night of a stabbing at Mill Lake. Ware between Bevan and Borquin was closed during the search.

Witnesses told FVN that “3 people carted off on stretchers and the person who did it on the run” . This was within close distance to an event with the Abbotsford Arts Council.

On Monday August 29, AbbyPD said there was one 20 year old male who was stabbed and a 21 year old man was facing charges.

AbbyPD Sgt Paul Walker told FVN:

On August 26th at 4:06 pm, AbbyPD responded to a reported stabbing in the 2300 block of Ware Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old man suffering from being stabbed. Emergency medical care was provided for the man by citizens in the area, along with arriving first responders. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the area before police arrived. More than 20 officers immediately responded to the area and conducted an extensive search for the suspect, who was known to the victim. With the assistance of the Lower Mainland Police Dog Service & witnesses, the suspect was located by our frontline officers at 5:14 pm in the area of Highway 11 & Bateman Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

On August 27th, the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence to gather additional evidence. As a result, 21-year-old Triston Belhumeur from Abbotsford has been charged with Assault with a Weapon and Breach of Release Order. Mr. Belhumeur remains in custody pending his next bail hearing.

“Events like these are incredibly concerning for us, mainly when they occur within very popular public spaces. Every available on-duty AbbyPD officer responded to the call with the goal of quickly apprehending the suspect. In this case, with assistance from the public, Mr. Belhumeur was arrested within an hour of the incident. We continue to conduct proactive enforcement in and around the Mill Lake area to ensure public safety. We are grateful for the continued partnership we have with the citizens of Abbotsford in bringing offenders involved in violent crime before the courts.”

From Fraser Valley Whats Up Now on Facebook: