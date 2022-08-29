Operation Red Nose Chilliwack Orientation Saturday September 3 – The Running of the Nose Returns (we had too)

Chilliwack – Operation Red Nose Chilliwack is having their orientation on Saturday September 3.

Yes they know, Christmas talk in the summer. Well, with over a hundred volunteers, they want to ensure they serve our city effectively by being prepared.

Operation Red Nose cannot be completed without dedicated volunteers! We want to start by meeting you and providing you with the necessary information to begin your involvement.

The timeline has gone full circle.

Due to COVID, the program did not run in 2020 or 2021 in Chilliwack. Before that Chilliwack Kiwanis Club ran Operation Red Nose for 8 years. Ironically before that, Chilliwack Restorative Justice had the honours, They are now back at the helm. ORN starts November 25 and wraps up on New Years Eve.

You only need to pop by for 20 minutes (as a minimum) to meet their Coordinator, collect forms, receive orientation, and eat some of the great snacks. Bring a couple of friends to form a team of 3 for a night of serving.

Griffin Security Office: 9300 Nowell – Saturday, September 3rd. 10 am – 3 pm.