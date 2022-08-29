Skip to content

Filming in Abbotsford – Filming will be taking place at Mill Lake Park & Kariton Art Gallery on August 30th to September 1st (MAP)

Abbotsford – Filming will be taking place at Mill Lake Park & Kariton Art Gallery on August 30th to September 1st.

The park will continue to remain open for use to residents.

The production is called “All Saints Christmas” by Spaghetti Productions.

From Creative BC

CHRISTMAS IN THE BIG EASY
Local Production Company: Spaghetti Productions Inc.
Producer: Tara Cowell-Plain
Director: Troy Scott
Production Manager: Suzan Derkson
Production Coordinator: Barbara Chisholm
Location Manager: Victor Sanchez
Assistant Location Manager: Matthew Jenkins
BG Casting: Laurie Pavon Solis
Schedule: 8/17/2022 – 9/2/2022

