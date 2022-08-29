Filming in Abbotsford – Filming will be taking place at Mill Lake Park & Kariton Art Gallery on August 30th to September 1st (MAP)

Abbotsford – Filming will be taking place at Mill Lake Park & Kariton Art Gallery on August 30th to September 1st.

The park will continue to remain open for use to residents.

The production is called “All Saints Christmas” by Spaghetti Productions.

From Creative BC

CHRISTMAS IN THE BIG EASY Local Production Company: Spaghetti Productions Inc. Producer: Tara Cowell-Plain Director: Troy Scott Production Manager: Suzan Derkson Production Coordinator: Barbara Chisholm Location Manager: Victor Sanchez Assistant Location Manager: Matthew Jenkins BG Casting: Laurie Pavon Solis Schedule: 8/17/2022 – 9/2/2022