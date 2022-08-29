Chilliwack School Board Chair Jared Mumford to Run for City Council In October 15 Election

Chilliwack – Current Chilliwack School Board Chair and Chilliwack Healthier Community Co-Chair Jared Mumford has formally announced his intention to run for Chilliwack City Council in the 2022 municipal election.

In 2020, then Chilliwack School Board Chair Dan Coulter made the jump straight to Provincial politics and became the MLA for the riding of Chilliwack.

Mumford became School Board Chair replacing Willow Reichelt. Reichelt is running again for School Trustee in October.

From his media release:

Jared brings a wealth of experience in both business and governance, as well as a long track record of volunteerism throughout the community.

Apart from his work as Chair of the of School Board, Jared has been a volunteer member of Chilliwack Healthier Community (CHC) for over 6 years. CHC is a working network of over 50 organizational member representatives tackling key social issues such as affordable housing, addictions, poverty reduction & cultural safety in Chilliwack. Notable active members include Fraser Health, First Nations Health Authority, Chwk Comm. Services, Salvation Army and Chwk Division of Family Practice. Jared is both the Co-Chair of CHC and a member of the Organizational Structure Working Group (OSWG), which creates the vision and strategic planning for CHC.

Jared currently works throughout the community in a number of important roles including Vice-Chair of Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy, Vice-President of the Downtown Chilliwack Market Society and is a member of the Chilliwack Food Council, Chilliwack Park Society, Indigenous Welcome Center Planning Committee and the Rotary Club of Chilliwack. Jared was involved in the creation of the Downtown Chilliwack Market Society, the Chilliwack Community Food Hub and the Little Mountain Preservation Project. Other volunteer work includes Feed the Children Hamper Program and the Chwk District Senior’s Resource Society Snow Angel Program. Jared was the keynote speaker for Chilliwack Community Services 2022 AGM.

Professionally, Jared brings extensive business experience and acumen to the council table. He is the founder and owner of a successful digital marketing / business development firm, SEO Visions, Inc. and has decades of experience in small & medium business (SMB) development, entrepreneurship, marketing and branding. His company has worked with global brands including Disney Interactive, TELUS International and Doctors Without Borders.

When asked why he has chosen to leave the Chilliwack School Board, Jared underscored his continued experience outside the education sector:

“I have enjoyed the challenge of chairing the Chilliwack School Board and feel privileged to have had that opportunity through such a unique time in history. However, my involvement in the greater community has grown significantly over the past few years, and I would like to continue to serve Chilliwack in a more impactful way. Instead of helping our youth, families and seniors through education policy, I instead choose to help shape this community into a better place for them to grow up and thrive in.” -Jared Mumford

During his tenure as Board Chair, he has been an advocate for child and youth mental health and food security, introducing carried motions for healthier school food and in support of youth mental health initiatives. He has also steadily chaired a notoriously acrimonious School Board over the past year.

“If voted on to city council, people can expect to see me continue to work as I have for the last four years on the School Board. That includes putting in much more work than is minimally require for office and treating every decision that comes to the council table with the respect it deserves. Count on all of my decisions to be based on due diligence, intelligence, compassion and fairness. “

For more information or to donate to his campaign, visit:

Website is here.

Facebook Page is https://www.facebook.com/jaredmumford2022