40 Year Old Chilliwack Woman Charged with Drug Trafficking

Chilliwack – A traffic stop conducted in Chilliwack by RCMP last week has led to the seizure of a large quantity of cocaine, cash and a vehicle.

On Wednesday, August 24, members of the Chilliwack RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle which they believed to be associated with illegal drug trafficking. The stop resulted in the seizure of more than one kilogram of cocaine, cash and the vehicle used to transport the drugs.

A 40 year old Chilliwack woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. RCMP will be forwarding criminal charges to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for the charge approval process.

Anyone with any information regarding illegal drug trafficking is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at (604)-792-4611. Or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).