UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Cascades Soccer Split The Points with UVIC Vikes

Abbotsford (Jordie Arthur)- The University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer team played to a scoreless draw with the University of Victoria Vikes on Saturday afternoon at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford.



This was a bounce back performance for both squads, as UFV (0-1-1) fell 8-0 to the UBC Thunderbirds on Friday while Victoria (0-1-1) lost 3-0 to Trinity Western University the previous night.



“It’s bittersweet” explained UFV head coach Niko Marcina , “I’m grateful and happy we had no goals against, but at the same time I wish we could have finished some of the chances that we had tonight, especially late in the second half.”



“The players should be happy with the bounce back based on yesterday’s performance, but at the same time they should want more out of themselves and have more of a competitive attitude to get the three points.”



Luciana Andrews , Halle McCambley , and Amy Connorton each had a shot on goal for the Cascades, while Andrea Perkovic came up with 4 saves en route to the clean sheet.



Emma Skalik led the Vikes with two shots on goal, while Kayley Lidstone made three saves to keep her net empty.



“The players had 24 hours to reflect on yesterday’s performance and I feel like they did well to show, briefly, a level of maturity that we need to compete in this league.”



The next action for the Cascades is Friday, Sept. 9, when they host the Mount Royal University Cougars at Rotary Stadium (7 p.m. on canadawest.tv

A hard fought battle at Rotary Stadium tonight and Cascades WSOC come away with a point against the Victoria Vikes.



🗞 https://t.co/Q8BsxYSQf8 — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) August 28, 2022