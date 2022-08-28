Derek Edwards In Praise of the Ostrich Comedy Tour Rescheduled Chilliwack Date to Saturday September 10 (VIDEO/INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – Derek Edwards In Praise of the Ostrich comedy show was scheduled for April 21 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

It has now been rescheduled to Saturday September 10 ( this after a medical issue for Derek).

Tickets holders will be able to use the April tickets for this show and you can buy tickets for the fall show at the Cultural Centre Box Office.

Reserved seating tickets for Derek Edwards –‘In Praise of the Ostrich’ are $55.00 tax incl., ( handling charges may apply), and are available from the box offices listed below. Showtime is 7:30pm. For more info, pics & comedy clips, visit www.shantero.com

With In Praise of the Ostrich Derek Edwards moseys back into town on horse-drawn comedy wagon; a searing meander down life’s twisting trails, steered effortfully by this 30-year veteran. He returns with a payload of blissfully funny personal stories – a cacophony of shenanigans – set to tickle the ribs and warm the heart.

With an easy conversational style, Derek reluctantly pulls his head out of the sand and launches into commentary on the influx of pot stores, self-driving cars, gambling tips, the challenge of staying youthful … plus dressing warm.

In Praise of the Ostrich – Derek Edwards’ new 90-minute stand-up comedy show …a richly textured and enthralling ‘cut above,’ delivered with pace and authority by the consummate Canadian Comedian. Down to earth, lots of laughs, wagons ho!