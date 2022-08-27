Abbotsford – UFV Sports Friday – WSOC: Cascades fall to Thunderbirds in Canada West season opener
The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades dropped their opening match of the 2022 Canada West season 8-0 to the UBC Thunderbirds on Friday night at Rotary Stadium.
The Thunderbirds came out flying in the first half, with Danielle Steer slotting home the opening goal just seven minutes into the game. Goals from Nisa Reehal, Sophia Ferreira, and a second from Steer gave them a 4-0 lead at the half.
The second half was much of the same, as Reehal scored her second of the night just two minutes after play resumed. Steer would add her third goal of the night in the 50th minute, before goals from Ava Alexander and Jade Taylor-Ryan made it 8-0 for the visitors.
“I feel like there was just a level of immaturity on our part tonight and that reflected in a lot of the goals against” said UFV head coach Niko Marcina. “Our leaders Alanna Sydenham and Halle McCambley showed the level of maturity that is required to play against these teams, and our goal collectively is now to follow their lead.”
Steer led the Thunderbirds with five points as she added two assists to her three-goal night, while Alexander chipped in a goal and two assists for three points.
Andrea Perkovic had a busy night in goal for the Cascades making six saves.
Both teams are back in action Saturday, as UBC heads to Langley to take on Trinity Western University, while UFV is back in action Saturday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. when they take on the University of Victoria Vikes at Rotary Stadium.
“We have to remain positive and optimistic; we have a match tomorrow. UBC is a tough opponent and Victoria is going to be just as tough” Explained Marcina. “We reflect, but we move forwards and we be better tomorrow.”