Skip to content

Possible Shooting at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Possible Shooting at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Abbotsford – Social media lit up around 6:30 PM Friday night of a possible shooting at Mill Lake. Ware between Bevan and Borquin is closed until further notice.

More to come.

From Fraser Valley Whats Up Now on Facebook:

Fraser Valley Whats Up Now- Mill Lake- Aug 26/2022

Share This:

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts