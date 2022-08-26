Market in the Village – Matsqui Community Hall Saturday August 27 from 10 AM to 4 PM

Matsqui/Abbotsford – Hidden Gem Events presents the Market in the Village at Matsqui Community Hall, Saturday August 27 from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Come down to the Matsqui Community Hall and check out all the great vendors that will be on hand.

Free Admission, Food Truck and Free Swag Bags for Early Birds.

Free entry for a Basket Draw at the end of the event.

Come and Support Local Businesses

If you would like to be a vendor at any of Hidden Gem Events events, please send an email to hiddengemevents2022@gmail.com