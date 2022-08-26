Chilliwack Fire Crews Busy with Two Fires Thursday Night and Friday Morning

Chilliwack – On Thursday night (August 25 @ 9:25PM), Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 45000 block of Westview Avenue.

12 Firefighters from Halls 1 and 4 responded to the scene and discovered a small fire on the upstairs deck of the home. This fire had the potential to cause serious damage to the home, however the tenant acted quickly and began to extinguish the fire with a garden hose before the arrival of fire crews. The tenant’s actions combined with the swift work of fire crews to complete extinguishment and check for fire spread significantly reduced the amount of damage that could have occurred.

Approximately 5 hours later (@2:45AM, Friday August 26), fire crews were once again called out to a residential structure fire in the 10000 block of Young Rd.

Over 20 Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4 and 6 and upon arriving on scene discovered a detached carport fully involved in fire with fire spreading aggressively into the home. Crews established a water supply and were able to bring the intense fire under control. Both the carport and the home were heavily damaged by fire, water and smoke.

Fortunately in both cases, no one was hurt.

Both of these fires appear to be accidental in nature and are being investigated by Chilliwack Fire Officials.