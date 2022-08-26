Abram Wiebe Named 33rd Captain in Chilliwack Chiefs History(VIDEO)

Chilliwack – He now wears the “C”.

The Chilliwack Chiefs named Abram Wiebe as Captain for the 2022/23 BCHL season.

“We are very proud to name Abram Wiebe as the next captain of our program. He is a player who has worked extremely hard at his craft and enjoys earning everything he gets in the game. He has so much character, and we know he will do a tremendous job leading our young group this season,” said Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.

The Mission, BC product will serve as the 33rd captain in team history.

“We are all very excited for Abram, he is exactly what we are looking for in a captain. His strong values and work ethic will be a great influence on all of our players this season,” said Associate Coach and Assistant GM Brad Rihela.

During the 2021/22 season, Wiebe netted two goals and 31 points in 54 games. His breakout season earned him a commitment to The University of North Dakota and the chance to hear his name called at this summer’s NHL Entry Draft. The Vegas Golden Knights selected him in the seventh round and invited him to Development Camp this summer.

Entering his third year with the Chiefs, Wiebe is not only known as a leader on the ice but in the community as well. The blueliner spends a lot of time giving back in Chilliwack, including volunteer coaching with the local Special Olympics floor hockey team.

“I am honoured and humbled to wear the “C” this year with the Chiefs. I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me become the best person I can be. I’m looking forward to meeting all of the new players and working our way to win a championship,” said Wiebe.